Overview

Dr. Joseph Mueller, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Mueller works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.