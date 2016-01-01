See All Cardiologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Joseph Mueller, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joseph Mueller, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Mueller works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
166 Pasadena Dr Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 278-0319

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Emphysema
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Emphysema
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Emphysema
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Acidosis
Asthma
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sleep Apnea
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Brain Injury
Burn Injuries
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
Esophageal Varices
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Sleep Study
Thoracentesis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    5.0
    Patient Ratings (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    18 years of experience
    English
    1013170794
    University Of Kentucky Hospital
    University Of Kentucky Hospital
    MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Joseph Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mueller works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Lexington, KY.

    Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Emphysema, and more.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

