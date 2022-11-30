See All General Surgeons in Evanston, IL
Dr. Joseph Muldoon, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Muldoon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Muldoon works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Intestinal Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
  2. 2
    Center for Pelvic Health - Glenbrook Medical Building
    2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 128, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 657-5800
  3. 3
    Northshore University Health System
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1470
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction

Treatment frequency



Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fissures
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Occupational Liver Damage - Benzene Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pruritus
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 30, 2022
    After struggling for 3 years with stomach issues and having seen multiple GI and Surgeons who could not find a treatment and also was advised to go to Mayo Clinic by another Surgeon. I was lucky enough to be referred to Dr Muldoon. After 1 visit and looking over the many MRI and tests he know exactly what had to be done. After the surgery the problems are now gone. Don't hesitate to see him, you will be in good hands
    Bill — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Muldoon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629154356
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clin
    Residency
    • Northwestern Meml Hospital
    Internship
    • Northwestern Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Muldoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muldoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muldoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muldoon has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Intestinal Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muldoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Muldoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muldoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muldoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muldoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

