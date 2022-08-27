See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Joseph Muller, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Muller, MD

Dr. Joseph Muller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Muller works at Austin Sports Medicine in Austin, TX with other offices in Bee Cave, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Muller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Sports Medicine
    900 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 450-1300
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Austin Sports Medicine
    12101 FM 2244 Rd Ste 5E, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 450-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Stephen AINSLIE — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Muller, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376801928
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Muller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

