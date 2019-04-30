Dr. Joseph Mungari, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mungari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mungari, DPM
Overview of Dr. Joseph Mungari, DPM
Dr. Joseph Mungari, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Mungari's Office Locations
Mohawk Valley Counseling Associatess610 French Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 793-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mungari has done bunionectomies on both of my feet (big toe) and they are doing great 14 years later. I healed well, no issues at all. Now I have a Jones Fracture and he has been very honest with me and told me to do all that I can to rest my foot and if I didn't I would have to have surgery. The boot cast is doing it's job, I'm healing well and will be out of the boot in 2 weeks. I have referred many people to him and FootDoctorsCNY.
About Dr. Joseph Mungari, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1235153164
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mungari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mungari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mungari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mungari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mungari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mungari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mungari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.