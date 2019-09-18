Overview of Dr. Joseph Murakami, MD

Dr. Joseph Murakami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Murakami works at Marsh & Murakami Mds Inc in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.