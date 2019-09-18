Dr. Joseph Murakami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murakami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Murakami, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Murakami, MD
Dr. Joseph Murakami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Murakami works at
Dr. Murakami's Office Locations
-
1
Marsh & Murakami M.d.s Inc.1401 S Beretania St Ste 350, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 941-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murakami?
Exceptionally thorough and explains in (almost excruating) detail so always a learning experience.
About Dr. Joseph Murakami, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1154425759
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murakami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murakami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murakami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murakami works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Murakami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murakami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murakami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murakami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.