Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UM Charles Regional Medical Center and Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
-
1
UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Surgical Care11340 Pembrooke Sq Ste 203, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 609-4276
-
2
UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Surgical Care100 N Oak Ave, La Plata, MD 20646 Directions (301) 609-4276
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Charles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
Dr. Joseph Murphy is an amazing doctor. He provides superior care to all of his patients. Dr. Murphy listens to his patients, explains procedures, and answers questions carefully. He is an excellent physician, and I'm truly grateful for his kindness. Dr. Joseph Murphy is simply the best!
About Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174521173
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.