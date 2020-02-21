See All Ophthalmologists in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD

Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Murphy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    5225 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 204-5440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?

    Feb 21, 2020
    Dr Murphy is an excellent eye doctor, he had to cancel our appointment, and chose to have us come in On the 4th of July last summer, he put his holiday on hold for us! My only concern is getting our medical records, which we need desperately! We requested them three weeks ago, and the request went ignored! Now we are experiencing high anxiety! We need these in three days now at the latest!
    Lynda — Feb 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Murphy to family and friends

    Dr. Murphy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Murphy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730158924
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Louis University Eye Inst
    Residency
    Internship
    • Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Murphy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.