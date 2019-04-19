Overview of Dr. Joseph Naas, DPM

Dr. Joseph Naas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Naas works at Foot Specs Central New York PC in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.