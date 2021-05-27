Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 133 S Main St Ste D, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 465-1326
-
2
Internal Medicine Associates of Mt Clemens, PC136 S Main St Ste D, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 465-1326
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naoum?
Dr. Naoum is such a caring man, always sits and talks with you, he is soon to retire, I am so sad to hear this, this man is one of a kind doctors, I understand when a doctor is done, time to move on with family time, I will miss him so much, but looking forward to a new doctor which I already had told him who I want to be with, Dr. Lingham he was in there when I had a test done, made the decision to live the artery that was bent alone. Will Miss YOU Dr. Naoum!!!
About Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1376540401
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State Univ Som
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naoum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naoum has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naoum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Naoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naoum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.