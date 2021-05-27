Overview

Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.