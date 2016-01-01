Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD
Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Naoum works at
Dr. Naoum's Office Locations
Mainland Obgyn Associates2060 Space Park Dr Ste 112, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 523-2363
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Naoum, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1932148442
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naoum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naoum has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naoum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naoum speaks Arabic.
Dr. Naoum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.