Dr. Joseph Napolitano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Napolitano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Napolitano, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Napolitano, MD
Dr. Joseph Napolitano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parsippany, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Napolitano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Napolitano's Office Locations
-
1
Omni Eye Services2200 State Rt 10, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 538-7400Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
-
2
Omni Eye Services475 Prospect Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-6734
-
3
Omni Eye Services - Rochelle Park218 State Rt 17 N, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662 Directions (973) 538-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Napolitano?
I’m a Senior who was seeing double and needed muscle surgery. I was very leery but knew I had to do it. Dr Napolitano was wonderful and 100% corrected my problem surgically. I highly recommend him !!!
About Dr. Joseph Napolitano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1023009131
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Napolitano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Napolitano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Napolitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Napolitano works at
Dr. Napolitano has seen patients for Extraocular Muscle Surgery, Strabismus Surgery and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Napolitano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Napolitano speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Napolitano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Napolitano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Napolitano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Napolitano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.