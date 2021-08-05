Overview of Dr. Joseph Napolitano, MD

Dr. Joseph Napolitano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parsippany, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Napolitano works at Omni Eye Services in Parsippany, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ and Rochelle Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Extraocular Muscle Surgery, Strabismus Surgery and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.