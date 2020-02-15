Dr. Joseph Nawrocki, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawrocki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Nawrocki, DMD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Nawrocki, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, OH. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Nawrocki works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental7351 Northcliff Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144 Directions (216) 200-4006Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nawrocki?
Most amazing Doctor!
About Dr. Joseph Nawrocki, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538160205
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian University PA Medical Center
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nawrocki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nawrocki accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nawrocki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nawrocki works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawrocki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawrocki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nawrocki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nawrocki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.