Overview

Dr. Joseph Nelson III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Nelson III works at LewisGale Physicians Gastroenterology - Salem in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.