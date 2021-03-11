Dr. Joseph Nelson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Nelson III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Nelson III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson III works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg B, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 772-5970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson III?
This was the best experience I have had with any doctor. He listened, he cared, he heard me, and he offered to help solve the issues that many other doctors dismissed! So grateful!
About Dr. Joseph Nelson III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1447238522
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson III works at
Dr. Nelson III has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.