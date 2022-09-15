Dr. Joseph Nesheiwat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nesheiwat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Nesheiwat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Nesheiwat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Zachary, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Saint George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.
The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC Rheumatology in Zachary6110 Main St Ste C, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (225) 246-9240
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Nesheiwat is working diligently to find out why my husband is hurting. He is doctor number 6 for us to see. I'm hopeful we find a solution soon. I do find the wait time a bit too long to see him. Good thing we all have cell phones to babysit us while waiting. It hurts to see someone you love hurting; his pain has been going on for some time. So if the problem is resolved I guess waiting to see the doctor is acceptable for now.
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1417061912
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Saint George's University School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Nesheiwat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nesheiwat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nesheiwat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nesheiwat has seen patients for Arthritis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nesheiwat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Nesheiwat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nesheiwat.
