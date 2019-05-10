Overview

Dr. Joseph Newman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Newman works at Southview Medical Group in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.