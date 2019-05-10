Dr. Joseph Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Newman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
1
Southview Medical Group, P.C.833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 401, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-0960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Gastro Health - Brookwood513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 401, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 870-0256
3
St. Vincents East810 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Newman took time to listen to my concerns about my GI tract. We talked back and forth about my options. He recommended the best course of action for me to proceed, while giving me the option to choose. He was mindful of the costs of my care. I would especially recommend Dr. Newman to anyone seeking answers to complex GI situations. He really seems to cares about me as person...I’m not just a number. IncTaxQs
About Dr. Joseph Newman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205877537
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospitals, Gastroenterology
- Internal Medicine, Uab Hospitals
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.