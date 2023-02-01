See All Ophthalmologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Joseph Nezgoda, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (85)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Nezgoda, MD

Dr. Joseph Nezgoda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with U of CA San Diego Shiley Eye Ctr

Dr. Nezgoda works at Palm Beach Eye Clinic in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nezgoda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Eye Clinic
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 4000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 832-6113
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drusen
Macular Hole
Chorioretinal Scars
Drusen
Macular Hole
Chorioretinal Scars

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Edward V — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Joseph Nezgoda, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861643629
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • U of CA San Diego Shiley Eye Ctr
    Residency
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Nezgoda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nezgoda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nezgoda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nezgoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nezgoda works at Palm Beach Eye Clinic in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nezgoda’s profile.

    Dr. Nezgoda has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nezgoda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezgoda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezgoda.

