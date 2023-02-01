Dr. Joseph Nezgoda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nezgoda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Nezgoda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with U of CA San Diego Shiley Eye Ctr
Palm Beach Eye Clinic1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 4000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 832-6113Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Joe Nezgoda took the time to explain my procedure. Got me in quickly! Was also my mom’s retina doctor and loved him. Surgery went great-after care was positive. Excellent result!
- English, Italian and Spanish
- U of CA San Diego Shiley Eye Ctr
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Georgetown University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nezgoda has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nezgoda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nezgoda speaks Italian and Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezgoda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezgoda.
