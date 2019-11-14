Dr. Joseph Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Joseph Nguyen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Loan Thi Ho Ngo MD14571 Magnolia St Ste 105, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 892-1313
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. Nguyen is always conscientious about patient care and comfort. He correctly diagnosed my tick bite as Lyme Disease when an ER resident/attending MD missed the signs. His staff was more than helpful in helping with getting a prescription filled while I was out of state.
About Dr. Joseph Nguyen, DO
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1952600850
Education & Certifications
- Downey Regional Medical Center
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- Uc Berkeley
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.