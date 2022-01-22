Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niamtu III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD
Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with Carolinas Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
Dr. Niamtu III's Office Locations
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery - Southside11319 Polo Pl, Midlothian, VA 23113 Directions (804) 794-0794Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
Ratings & Reviews
I am in awe of this doctor! He came in today on his day off, after having some personal surgery, to help me with a post op problem—done by another surgeon. Dr. Niamtu kept me out of the ER, where I would have waited for hours and spent a small fortune. Plus he knew exactly what to do. Such a great surgeon and fine man. I don’t often find myself to be lucky in this life. But having Dr. Niamtu and his kind staff treat me, has helped change that. I’m very grateful.
About Dr. Joseph Niamtu III, DMD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1427019405
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
