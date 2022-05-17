Dr. Joseph Novotny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novotny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Novotny, MD
Dr. Joseph Novotny, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
MCO Orthopedics1111 Trinity Ln Ste 111, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 663-6461
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Novotny was my & my husband’s doctor. We were both very pleased with him. He is kind, caring & compassionate. He is an excellent surgeon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois--Champaign/Urbana
Dr. Novotny has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novotny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novotny has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novotny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Novotny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novotny.
