Dr. Joseph Novotny, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Novotny works at MCO Orthopedics in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.