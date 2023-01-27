Dr. Joseph O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph O'Brien, MD
Dr. Joseph O'Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School of Medicine - Washington, DC and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations
-
1
Ortho-trauma Bethesda LLC10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 506, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1010Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Virginia Hospital Center1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 180, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 567-4706Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?
I was referred by a friend who had a positive experience and I would recommend the same to anyone else.
About Dr. Joseph O'Brien, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437109907
Education & Certifications
- Combined Neurosurgery/Orthopedic Adult Reconstructive Spine Surgery At Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Maryland
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- George Washington University School of Medicine - Washington, DC
- Vanderbilt University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Brien speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.