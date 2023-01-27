See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Joseph O'Brien, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (75)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph O'Brien, MD

Dr. Joseph O'Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington University School of Medicine - Washington, DC and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital, Suburban Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. O'Brien works at OrthoBethesda in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations

    Ortho-trauma Bethesda LLC
    10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 506, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-1010
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Virginia Hospital Center
    1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 180, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 567-4706
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Back Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Herniated Disc
Lumbar Spine Fracture
McMurray's Test
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Polyneuropathy
Sacrum Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Upper Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Broken Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chondrocalcinosis
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Morton's Neuroma
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Trigger Finger
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Priority Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph O'Brien, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437109907
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Combined Neurosurgery/Orthopedic Adult Reconstructive Spine Surgery At Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Maryland
    Internship
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • George Washington University School of Medicine - Washington, DC
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Joseph O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

