Dr. Joseph Odin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Odin, MD
Dr. Joseph Odin, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Odin works at
Dr. Odin's Office Locations
Recanati Miller Transplantation Institute5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Directions
The Valley Hospital Liver Center579 Franklin Tpke Ste 2, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy and thankful I found Dr. Joseph Odin. I am his regular patient now. He his very knowledgeable, caring, pleasant , listens to your concerns and explains taking whatever time is needed. I can contact him anytime and he replies. I can only say the best about Dr. Odin as a professional and a caring person.
About Dr. Joseph Odin, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124058631
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Odin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Odin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Odin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.