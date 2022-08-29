Overview of Dr. Joseph Oibo, MD

Dr. Joseph Oibo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Illinois University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Oibo works at Destiny Medical Associates in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.