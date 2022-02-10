Dr. Joseph Onyia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onyia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Onyia, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Onyia, MD
Dr. Joseph Onyia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Onyia's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat in Albuquerque At Presbyterian Hospital201 Cedar St SE Ste 4600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very clear about everything, explains in detail and never rushes you!!
About Dr. Joseph Onyia, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
