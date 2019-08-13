Dr. Joseph Oommen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oommen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Oommen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Oommen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Oommen works at
Locations
1
Beaumont Office3560 Delaware St Ste 1104, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 347-8870
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Easily shares information. Well read. Open to new ideas in treatment protocols. Shows true concern for patient.
About Dr. Joseph Oommen, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
