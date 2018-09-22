Dr. Joseph Orchowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orchowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Orchowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Orchowski, MD
Dr. Joseph Orchowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Orchowski works at
Dr. Orchowski's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia2405 Atherholt Rd Ste A, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 485-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is the sweetest doctor I ever had, he has worked on my back for 2 years and sit down and explains every thing to me where I can understand . This last Feb he fix my back with a fusion and it help. The doctor is working on my hip and my left leg and nerves. I think he should be recognize for the help he gives his patients and the amount of time and cursory he has for them. I thank God for him every day. Thank you Edna Robertson
About Dr. Joseph Orchowski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1194794925
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St.Louis
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cooper Union
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orchowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orchowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orchowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orchowski works at
Dr. Orchowski has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orchowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Orchowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orchowski.
