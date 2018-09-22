See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lynchburg, VA
Dr. Joseph Orchowski, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Orchowski, MD

Dr. Joseph Orchowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Dr. Orchowski works at OrthoVirginia in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Orchowski's Office Locations

    OrthoVirginia
    OrthoVirginia
2405 Atherholt Rd Ste A, Lynchburg, VA 24501
(434) 485-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Sep 22, 2018
    This doctor is the sweetest doctor I ever had, he has worked on my back for 2 years and sit down and explains every thing to me where I can understand . This last Feb he fix my back with a fusion and it help. The doctor is working on my hip and my left leg and nerves. I think he should be recognize for the help he gives his patients and the amount of time and cursory he has for them. I thank God for him every day. Thank you Edna Robertson
    Edna Robertson in Altavista , VA — Sep 22, 2018
    About Dr. Joseph Orchowski, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194794925
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University In St.Louis
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Cooper Union
