Overview

Dr. Joseph Overton, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital.



Dr. Overton works at Dermatology Ctr Newton Rockdale in Covington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.