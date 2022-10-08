Dr. Joseph Panarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Panarelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Panarelli, MD
Dr. Joseph Panarelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Panarelli works at
Dr. Panarelli's Office Locations
-
1
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-2573
-
2
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-2573Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panarelli?
Dr Panarelli takes the time to listens to his patients, is compassionate, approachable and informed. I consider myself very fortunate that Dr Panarelli was recommended to me and to have him as my physician.
About Dr. Joseph Panarelli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1194975177
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panarelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panarelli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panarelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panarelli works at
Dr. Panarelli has seen patients for Glaucoma, Hypotony of Eye and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panarelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Panarelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panarelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panarelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panarelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.