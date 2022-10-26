See All Radiation Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Joseph Panoff, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (26)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Panoff, MD

Dr. Joseph Panoff, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Radiation Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Radiation Oncology, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla., Served as Chief Residen

Dr. Panoff works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Panoff's Office Locations

    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2022
    When I was at Baptist with pneumonia Dr Panoff personally called me to inquire about my health and to let me know he will start radiation as soon I was feeling strong and better, even though I left an awful non deserving review, he understood I was scared and depressed. After Two weeks and three days in Baptist I was released and over my “atypical” pneumonia. Dr Panoff understood my frame of mind then, he did everything possible to accommodate me In order to start my radiation treatment. Dr Panoff explained to me everything. When I personally apologized he said “that is water under the bridge “ only a caring Doctor and person would say that meaning it. I have no words to express my gratitude. Thank You.
    Lilliam Gimenez — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Panoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548452063
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Radiation Oncology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Radiation Oncology, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla., Served as Chief Residen
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine, Georgetown University Hospital/MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C.
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Panoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panoff works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Panoff’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Panoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

