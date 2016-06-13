Overview of Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD

Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Bates County Memorial Hospital and Nevada Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parelman works at Mid-America Eye Center in Prairie Village, KS with other offices in Nevada, MO, Butler, MO and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Paralytic Strabismus and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.