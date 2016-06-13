See All Ophthalmologists in Prairie Village, KS
Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD

Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Bates County Memorial Hospital and Nevada Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Parelman works at Mid-America Eye Center in Prairie Village, KS with other offices in Nevada, MO, Butler, MO and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Paralytic Strabismus and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dustin McKnight, MD
Dr. Dustin McKnight, MD
4.3 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Scott McKnight, MD
Dr. Scott McKnight, MD
3.5 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Connor Brass, MD
Dr. Connor Brass, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Dr. Parelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Asoc Rehab Srvcs of Kansas
    3830 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 384-1441
  2. 2
    Eyecare Professionals Inc.
    111 N Main St, Nevada, MO 64772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 667-8722
  3. 3
    Bates County Memorial Hospital
    615 W Nursery St, Butler, MO 64730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 200-7071
  4. 4
    Baptist Lutheran Medical Center
    6601 Rockhill Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 384-1441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Bates County Memorial Hospital
  • Nevada Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Ulcer
Paralytic Strabismus
Keratitis
Corneal Ulcer
Paralytic Strabismus
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parelman?

    Jun 13, 2016
    I was very concerned about having pterygium surgery. I read about it on the Internet and it sounded like there was a lot of pain involved. I discussed this with Dr. Parelman. I am a Doubting Thomas!! He was right, in fact I had no pain at anytime. He even called me that night to see how thing were going. His office made some follow-up calls, also. He did a great job and seemed to understand my nervousness.
    Excelsior Springs, MO — Jun 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parelman to family and friends

    Dr. Parelman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parelman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689604688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parelman has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Paralytic Strabismus and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.