Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD
Dr. Joseph Parelman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Bates County Memorial Hospital and Nevada Regional Medical Center.
Asoc Rehab Srvcs of Kansas3830 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 384-1441
Eyecare Professionals Inc.111 N Main St, Nevada, MO 64772 Directions (417) 667-8722
Bates County Memorial Hospital615 W Nursery St, Butler, MO 64730 Directions (660) 200-7071
Baptist Lutheran Medical Center6601 Rockhill Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (913) 384-1441
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Bates County Memorial Hospital
- Nevada Regional Medical Center
I was very concerned about having pterygium surgery. I read about it on the Internet and it sounded like there was a lot of pain involved. I discussed this with Dr. Parelman. I am a Doubting Thomas!! He was right, in fact I had no pain at anytime. He even called me that night to see how thing were going. His office made some follow-up calls, also. He did a great job and seemed to understand my nervousness.
- Duke University
Dr. Parelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parelman has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Paralytic Strabismus and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parelman.
