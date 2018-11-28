Dr. Joseph Parisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Parisi, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Parisi, MD
Dr. Joseph Parisi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cannon Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Parisi's Office Locations
Greenville Office360 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 268-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clemson Eye, Halton1 Halton Green Way, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 268-1000Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clemson Eye, Clemson931 TIGER BLVD, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 654-6706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cannon Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
I was very impressed with Dr. Parisi. He was thorough, and saw the area I was concerned about. Dr. Parisi offered laser treatment and I can already tell a difference. Thank you Dr. Parisi..
About Dr. Joseph Parisi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760451892
Education & Certifications
- University of Ottawa Eye Institute
- Queens U
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Ophthalmology
