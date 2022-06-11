Overview of Dr. Joseph Pascuzzo, DO

Dr. Joseph Pascuzzo, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Pascuzzo works at cCARE in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.