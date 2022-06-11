Dr. Joseph Pascuzzo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascuzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pascuzzo, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
cCARE7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (800) 456-5860
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I want you to know that Dr. Pascuzzo, and his staff, are wonderful. Everyone makes me feel relaxed and positive, and Dr. Pascuzzo is terrific. He makes everything clear and comfortable, and has an extremely kind and thorough approach. I appreciate this very much, and would recommend him to others.
- Medical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538244314
- University Mass Med Center
- Allentown Hospital Assn
- Suburban Genl Hosp|Suburban Genl Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
