Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Patane, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Huntington, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Patane, MD

Dr. Joseph Patane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Patane works at PATANE JOSEPH MD OFFICE in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patane's Office Locations

    Patane Joseph MD Office
    380 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 549-3615
    Huntington Hospital
    270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Partial Lung Collapse
Rib Fracture
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bladder Surgery
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Meckel's Diverticulum
Megacolon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Pyloric Stenosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thoracentesis
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    About Dr. Joseph Patane, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700824562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Patane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patane works at PATANE JOSEPH MD OFFICE in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Patane’s profile.

    Dr. Patane has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

