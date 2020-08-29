Overview of Dr. Joseph Patane, MD

Dr. Joseph Patane, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Patane works at PATANE JOSEPH MD OFFICE in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.