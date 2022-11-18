Overview of Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD

Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Easton, PA. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Patruno works at LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology - Palmer Township in Easton, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.