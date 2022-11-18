Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD
Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Easton, PA. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Patruno works at
Dr. Patruno's Office Locations
-
1
LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology - Palmer Township3701 Corriere Rd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 591-7170
-
2
Lvpg Ob & Gyn - Madison Farms4807 Freemansburg Ave Ste 150, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 591-7600
-
3
Center for Women's Medicine1627 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 402-1600
-
4
Lvpg Obstetrics and Gynecology-pond Road1611 Pond Rd Ste 300, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 398-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petruno has been my doctor for some time now, and I would recommend him to anyone looking for an endometriosis specialist. He is friendly, trustworthy, and knowledgeable. I always feel that he’s in my corner, which is more than I can say for most doctors I’ve seen. Any skepticism I had about having a male gynecologist disappeared after the first visit because of how thorough and understanding he was. However, he is in high demand so the times between visits/phone calls can be frustrating, but the quality of care certainly makes up for the infrequency of appointments. I’ve left every appointment feeling heard and I’m confident that I’m in safe hands. 11/10
About Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Italian
- 1205843976
Education & Certifications
- Brown Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patruno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patruno works at
Dr. Patruno speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patruno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patruno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.