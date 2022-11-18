See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Easton, PA
Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD

Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Easton, PA. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Patruno works at LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology - Palmer Township in Easton, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patruno's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology - Palmer Township
    3701 Corriere Rd, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 591-7170
  2. 2
    Lvpg Ob & Gyn - Madison Farms
    4807 Freemansburg Ave Ste 150, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 591-7600
  3. 3
    Center for Women's Medicine
    1627 Chew St, Allentown, PA 18102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 402-1600
  4. 4
    Lvpg Obstetrics and Gynecology-pond Road
    1611 Pond Rd Ste 300, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 398-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    English, Italian
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    1205843976
    • 1205843976
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Patruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patruno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patruno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patruno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

