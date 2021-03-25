Dr. Joseph Payne Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Payne Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Payne Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health General Surgery - New Hanover (Colon & Rectal)2221 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4702
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Payne is a compassionate, caring, and thoughtful physician. His approach and evaluation of my 93 year old mother was thorough. He was extremely considerate of her feelings and addressed her fears well. I would highly recommend Dr. Payne.
About Dr. Joseph Payne Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205854452
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
