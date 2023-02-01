Dr. Joseph Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Pena, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Pena works at
Locations
-
1
RMA Long Island IVF8 Corporate Center Dr Ste 101, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 752-0606
-
2
Long Island IVF245 Newtown Rd Ste 300, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 939-2229
-
3
Long Island IVF2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 19A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 331-7575
-
4
Long Island IVF500 Montauk Hwy Ste A, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 661-5437
-
5
Long Island Fertility Pllc100 Hospital Rd Ste 202, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 687-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could give beyond a 5 star rating! Dr. Peña and his team go above and beyond to make sure your questions are answered and concerns are addressed. Jess and Alexis are incredibly detailed with explaining instructions with medications and what to do next. The office itself is immaculate and well organized. Thank you to Dr Peña and everyone at RMA!
About Dr. Joseph Pena, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1386769289
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital The
- New York University School of Medicine
- Rensselaer
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena works at
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pena speaks Tagalog.
569 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
