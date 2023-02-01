See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Melville, NY
Dr. Joseph Pena, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (568)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Pena, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Pena works at RMA Long Island IVF in Melville, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY, Stony Brook, NY, West Islip, NY and East Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RMA Long Island IVF
    8 Corporate Center Dr Ste 101, Melville, NY 11747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 752-0606
  2. 2
    Long Island IVF
    245 Newtown Rd Ste 300, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 939-2229
  3. 3
    Long Island IVF
    2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 19A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 331-7575
  4. 4
    Long Island IVF
    500 Montauk Hwy Ste A, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 661-5437
  5. 5
    Long Island Fertility Pllc
    100 Hospital Rd Ste 202, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 687-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 569 ratings
    Patient Ratings (569)
    5 Star
    (538)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 01, 2023
    I wish I could give beyond a 5 star rating! Dr. Peña and his team go above and beyond to make sure your questions are answered and concerns are addressed. Jess and Alexis are incredibly detailed with explaining instructions with medications and what to do next. The office itself is immaculate and well organized. Thank you to Dr Peña and everyone at RMA!
    — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Pena, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Pena, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1386769289
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Residency
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital The
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rensselaer
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pena has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    569 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

