Overview of Dr. Joseph Pennacchio, MD

Dr. Joseph Pennacchio, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford, Salem Hospital, Tufts Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Pennacchio works at Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.