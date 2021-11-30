See All Cardiologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Joseph Pennington, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Pennington, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann University Hospital

Dr. Pennington works at Partners In Cardiovascular Health in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Locations

  1. 1
    Partners In Cardiovascular Health
    701 N Clayton St Ste 533A, Wilmington, DE 19805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 421-4828
  2. 2
    Casscells Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine PA
    2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 104, Newark, DE 19702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 234-2110
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Christiana Care Health Services Inc
    501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 421-4828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotension
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardioversion, Elective
Hypotension
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardioversion, Elective

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 30, 2021
    WOW! Dr. Pennington was honestly amazing. I dealt with a previous cardiologist who shut me down and wouldn’t help me. Dr. Pennington right from the beginning of the appointment showed how caring and sincere he was. He listened to every concern I had and answered all my questions. I left teary eyed because I finally felt heard and had someone who believed me. I highly recommend him!!!
    Kelly — Nov 30, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Pennington, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932102647
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    • Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pennington has seen patients for Hypotension, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

