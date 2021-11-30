Overview

Dr. Joseph Pennington, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann University Hospital



Dr. Pennington works at Partners In Cardiovascular Health in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.