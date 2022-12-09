Dr. Joseph Perez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Perez, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Perez, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
1
CardioVascular Group - Lawrenceville755 Walther Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-0399
2
Cardiovascular Group PC1700 Tree Ln Ste 170, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-1200
3
Buford Office4745 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Ste 300, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 Directions (770) 932-5951
4
CardioVascular Group - Snellville1608 Tree Ln Bldg C, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (470) 325-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Joseph Perez in the ER and for a follow up visit at CVG Snellville and I can't say enough good things about him. He was such a friendly, caring doctor - something you don't normally receive or expect in the ER. I received the same excellent care at the follow up appointment. I only wish other doctors had the same mentality/attitude/level of care that Dr. Perez has.
About Dr. Joseph Perez, DO
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194703595
Education & Certifications
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.