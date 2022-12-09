Overview

Dr. Joseph Perez, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Perez works at CARDIOVASCULAR GRP in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA and Sugar Hill, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.