See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (14)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD

Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Perlman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    10190 Katy Fwy Ste 201, Houston, TX 77043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Spring Office
    6319 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 655-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cosmetic Conditions
Eyelid Surgery
Gigantomastia
Cosmetic Conditions
Eyelid Surgery
Gigantomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Perlman?

Oct 18, 2017
I absolutely love this office!! The staff is fantastic and so helpful! I have gotten the miradry procedure, botox, lip fillers, and lots of skin products. They do an amazing job on everything I have done!! I recommend them to everyone! You would be crazy to go anywhere else!
Ashley H in Conroe — Oct 18, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perlman to family and friends

Dr. Perlman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Perlman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD.

About Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316969835
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Colo Sch Med
Fellowship
Residency
  • Baylor
Residency
Medical Education
  • Brown University Medical School
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Vanderbilt University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Perlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Perlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Joseph Perlman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.