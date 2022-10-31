Overview of Dr. Joseph Perra, MD

Dr. Joseph Perra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Perra works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.