See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Joseph Perra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Perra, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (49)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Perra, MD

Dr. Joseph Perra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.

Dr. Perra works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Sperling, MD
Dr. John Sperling, MD
3.9 (18)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Stans, MD
Dr. Anthony Stans, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Morrey, MD
Dr. Mark Morrey, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Perra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis
    913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 775-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Back Pain
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Perra?

    Oct 31, 2022
    Very thorough explanation of my situation and assisting me with finding a specialist to treat my osteoporosis
    — Oct 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Perra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Perra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perra to family and friends

    Dr. Perra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Perra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Perra, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Perra, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326081514
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minn Spine Ctr|Minnesota Spine Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Michigan State University/Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies
    Residency
    Internship
    • SMAHEC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Perra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perra works at Twin Cities Spine Center in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Perra’s profile.

    Dr. Perra has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Perra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Perra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.