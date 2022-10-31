Dr. Joseph Perra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Perra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.
Twin Cities Spine Center Minneapolis913 E 26th St Ste 600, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 775-6200
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Very thorough explanation of my situation and assisting me with finding a specialist to treat my osteoporosis
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Minn Spine Ctr|Minnesota Spine Center
- Michigan State University/Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies
- SMAHEC
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Dr. Perra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perra accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perra has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Perra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perra.
