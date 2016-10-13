Dr. Joseph Petit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Petit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Petit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee9320 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is my first visit with him. Dr. Harper was my dr till he retired. Have heard a lot of good things about Dr Petit.
About Dr. Joseph Petit, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285865667
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petit has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Petit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petit.
