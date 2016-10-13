Overview

Dr. Joseph Petit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Petit works at Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.