Dr. Joseph Pham, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Pham, MD

Dr. Joseph Pham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Pham works at Pacific Northwest Eye Associates in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tacoma Office
    3602 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Pham, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • Male
    • 1891727814
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Sw Med Center
    • Casey Eye Inst/oreg Health Scis University
    • Legacy Emanuel Med Center|Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pham works at Pacific Northwest Eye Associates in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

    Dr. Pham has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

