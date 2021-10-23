Dr. Joseph Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pham, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Pham, MD
Dr. Joseph Pham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
-
1
Tacoma Office3602 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
Dr. Pham is a great doctor, but his staff need to be replaced. I've been trying to get a refill approval for a week and no one will call it in. The pharmacy has faxed his office 4 times with no response.
About Dr. Joseph Pham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- Male
- 1891727814
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med Center
- Casey Eye Inst/oreg Health Scis University
- Legacy Emanuel Med Center|Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.