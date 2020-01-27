See All Neurosurgeons in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Joseph Piatt Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Joseph Piatt Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Piatt Jr, MD

Dr. Joseph Piatt Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Piatt Jr works at Dept of Pediatric Neurosurgery in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Piatt Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Pediatric Neurosurgery
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Hydrocephalus
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Piatt Jr?

    Jan 27, 2020
    I saw Dr. Piatt when he was practicing at OHSU in the 90’s. I always loved going to see him; especially to see what bow tie he was wearing. He was very dedicated, to the point he came in to perform an emergency shunt revision while on vacation. He always listened and took time with myself and my parents to talk about concerns. I wish as an adult I could still see him.
    — Jan 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Piatt Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Piatt Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Piatt Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Piatt Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Piatt Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Piatt Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Joseph Piatt Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245228220
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hosp Sick Chldn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital|Oregon Health And Science University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Piatt Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piatt Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piatt Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piatt Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piatt Jr works at Dept of Pediatric Neurosurgery in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Piatt Jr’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Piatt Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piatt Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piatt Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piatt Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Piatt Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.