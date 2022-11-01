Overview

Dr. Joseph Pietrangelo, MD is a Dermatologist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.



Dr. Pietrangelo works at Germantown Dermatology, PLC in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.