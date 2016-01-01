See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Hudson, FL
Dr. Joseph Pino, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joseph Pino, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.

Dr. Pino works at HCA Florida Bayonet Point Palliative Care in Hudson, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Neuro Orthopedic Rehab. Associates Pllc
    14100 Fivay Rd Ste 340, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2583
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Anemia
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Anemia

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joseph Pino, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1316942105
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    • Family Practice, Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Pino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pino works at HCA Florida Bayonet Point Palliative Care in Hudson, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pino’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

