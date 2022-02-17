Overview

Dr. Joseph Pinzone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Pinzone works at AMAI an Innovative Medical and Wellness Practice in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.