Overview of Dr. Joseph Pizzano, MD

Dr. Joseph Pizzano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Pizzano works at Northern Ophthalmic Associates in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Norristown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.