Dr. Joseph Pizzolato, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Pizzolato, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Aventura2801 Ne 213th St, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 689-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pizzolato takes the time to discuss and explain using his extensive knowledge.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Pizzolato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizzolato accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizzolato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizzolato has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizzolato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizzolato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizzolato.
