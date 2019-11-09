Overview of Dr. Joseph Pizzolato, MD

Dr. Joseph Pizzolato, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Pizzolato works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.