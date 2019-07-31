Overview of Dr. Joseph Podhorzer, MD

Dr. Joseph Podhorzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Podhorzer works at Joseph R. Podhorzer, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.