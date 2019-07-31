Dr. Joseph Podhorzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podhorzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Podhorzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Podhorzer, MD
Dr. Joseph Podhorzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Podhorzer's Office Locations
Joseph R. Podhorzer, MD2025 Kings Hwy Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 645-2231
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor , knowledgably and caring , spends a lot of time with each patient, very patient in explaining all the details of your care, always very thorough in him examinations , my vision was restored because of his expertise. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Joseph Podhorzer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai MC
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Greenwich Yale U
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
