Dr. Joseph Poggi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (36)
Map Pin Small Wichita, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Poggi, MD

Dr. Joseph Poggi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Dr. Poggi works at Poggi Plastic Surgery in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Poggi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Poggi Plastic Surgery P.A.
    818 N Emporia St Ste 410, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 667-4545
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2022
    In January 2022, I had a 360 body lift surgery at Poggi Plastic Surgery. Dr. Joseph Poggi is a distinguished plastic surgeon whose surgical skills, expert knowledge, and aesthetic genius is unrivaled in Wichita. Many 5 star reviews, along with mine, attest to his gifted surgical mastery & his exceptional staff. Especially Celeste, who is a beautiful gem & the kindest of people. Choose Dr. Poggi for your plastic surgery needs with confidence for world-class results that not only could give a professional model or two a run for their money, but our confidence, self-love, and self-respect restored. He is a fun-loving & charismatic person who cares about his patients & not just their looks, but also their lives as he strives to improve them with shared insight, invaluable wisdom, & enthusiastic optimism. While Dr. Poggi is professional, he is also a man who is playful and witty, who will put you at ease with engaging humor and thoughtful compassion. He's the perfect plastic surgeon!
    Anna Maria — May 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Poggi, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Poggi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760478713
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Poggi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poggi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poggi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poggi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poggi works at Poggi Plastic Surgery in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Poggi’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Poggi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poggi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poggi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poggi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

